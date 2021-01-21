United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.31

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $173.77, with a volume of 2645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

