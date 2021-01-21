United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $888.11

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $888.11 and traded as high as $932.60. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) shares last traded at $929.20, with a volume of 887,358 shares trading hands.

UU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 888.11. The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.08%.

In other United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 2,135 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,136.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

