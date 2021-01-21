UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $350.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.45 and its 200 day moving average is $324.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

