UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $307,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $355.62. 133,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The company has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a 200-day moving average of $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

