UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.