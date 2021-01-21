UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.18. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.75-18.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.59.

NYSE:UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

