Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 132.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

