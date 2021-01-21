Universa (UTNP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74,177.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Universa has a market cap of $15.63 million and $74,177.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universa has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Universa

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

