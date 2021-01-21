US Capital Advisors Begins Coverage on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

