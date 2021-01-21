Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Utz Brands traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.30. 638,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 575,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

