Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

