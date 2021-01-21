Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) Trading Down 3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 96,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 174,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.39. The stock has a market cap of £27.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) alerts:

In other Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) news, insider James McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

About Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.