Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 175,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,303. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

