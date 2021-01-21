Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.16

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $125.83, with a volume of 162259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

