Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 97,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

