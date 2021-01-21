Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.26. 18,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $259.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.03.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

