Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG opened at $258.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $259.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.