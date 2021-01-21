Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.58. 6,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $220.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.