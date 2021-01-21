Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.99. 8,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $215.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

