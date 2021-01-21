Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.55. 8,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.