Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 191,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

