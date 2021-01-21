Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,258,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.