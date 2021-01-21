Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

