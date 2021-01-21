Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.83 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.