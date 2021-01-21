Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 109,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.