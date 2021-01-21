Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) (TSE:VUN)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.37 and last traded at C$69.21. 53,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 79,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.39.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (VUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.