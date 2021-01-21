VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) (TSE:VBV) Shares Down 5.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) (TSE:VBV)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.