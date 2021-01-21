Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

VEC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

