Velas Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $72.83 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001100 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.