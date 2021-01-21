Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $152.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the highest is $156.18 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $478.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 262,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,574. The company has a market capitalization of $281.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.10.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $106,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,907 shares of company stock valued at $973,692 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.