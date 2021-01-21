Verge Trading 12% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Verge has a market capitalization of $189.11 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00414385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,422,588,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

