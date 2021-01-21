VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $339,293.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,553.17 or 1.00769241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,387,422 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

