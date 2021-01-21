Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

