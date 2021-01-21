Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.40 million and $141,985.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,378.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.73 or 0.03657687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00421340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.58 or 0.01362652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00575756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00423416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00274044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,379,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

