Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Investment analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.