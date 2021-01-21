Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $312,067.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00415964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,107 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.