Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

