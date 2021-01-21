Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.65

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. Barclays raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37.

About Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

