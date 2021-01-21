Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock opened at C$16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.31. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.338554 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

