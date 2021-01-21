Vincent Grieco Sells 37,626 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 600,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,144. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 619,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

