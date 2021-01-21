Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 259,288 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $220,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

