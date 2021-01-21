Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 109,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $199,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

NASDAQ FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $265.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.