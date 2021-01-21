Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 7.2%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.40. 482,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 399,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74.

About Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.