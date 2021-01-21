Vitae Market Cap Hits $138.90 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00023364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $138.90 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

