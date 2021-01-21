Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Receives €30.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €30.96 ($36.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €26.40 ($31.06) on Friday. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.68.

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.