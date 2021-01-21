VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.