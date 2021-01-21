Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €189.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 traded up €4.82 ($5.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €157.62 ($185.44). 1,888,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.