VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78. 3,845,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,655,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,343,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

