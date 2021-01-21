Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 2,241,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,473,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth $44,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

