Wall Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 22.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $58,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.88. 1,469,875 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91.

